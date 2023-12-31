Vegas Legend and ‘Tonight Show’ Regular Shecky Greene Dies

Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
Shecky Greene, the comedian who opened for Frank Sinatra, guest hosted for Johnny Carson, and made Las Vegas audiences laugh for decades, has died at the age of 97, his wife told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Chicago native battled a host of personal problems throughout his career, including gambling addiction, alcoholism, prescription pills, and manic-depression. “I’d get a standing ovation, then I’d burst out crying as soon as I left the stage,” he told the newspaper in 2009.