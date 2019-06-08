Venezuela Reopens Border With Columbia

Venezuela reopened its borders with Colombia Saturday for the first time in months, allowing thousands to cross and purchase food and medicine, according to the Associated Press. Venezuela is facing an economic crisis and battling a shortage of basic goods and services. It is also in the midst of a showdown between two leaders—Nicolás Maduro and Juan Guaidó—who both claim to be the country’s rightful president. Maduro closed the borders with Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Brazil and Colombia in February, claiming opposition-backed aid streaming in from the countries undermined Venezuela’s sovereignty. The border crossing with Aruba and Brazil were reopened in May in order to “restore economic, social, political and cultural life,” according to Vice President Tareck El Aissami.