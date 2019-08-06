CHEAT SHEET

    Venezuela, Uruguay Issue Travel Warnings About the U.S. After Mass Shootings

    Shira Feder

    REUTERS

    Both Venezuela and Uruguay have issued warnings for residents traveling to the U.S. after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio killed 31 people. Citizens should “take precaution amid the growing indiscriminate violence, specifically hate crimes including racism and discrimination,” Uruguay’s Office of Foreign Ministry wrote in an advisory, adding that special care should be taken to avoid Detroit, Baltimore, and Albuquerque. Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry issued a similar warning to residents, encouraging them to postpone their trips due to the “inexcusable indiscriminate possession of fire arms by the population, encouraged by the federal government.” On the U.S. State Department’s travel advisory list, Venezuela is classified as a “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” while Uruguay has been designated as a “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution.”

