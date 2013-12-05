CHEAT SHEET
    Venezuelan Embassy Linked to Drugs

    There are few better drug fronts than an embassy. At a trail for a former diplomatic secretary charged with killing Olga Fonseca, the Venezuelan ambassador to Kenya, a former driver at the Nairobi embassy testified that the diplomatic bag was used to traffic drugs. The bag, which can take many forms, is supposed to be a secure means of transferring diplomatic items or messages, and is legally protected from search or seizure. The driver said the drugs were from the reign of Fonseca's predecessor.

