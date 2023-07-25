Venice Film Festival Lineup Includes Roman Polanski, Woody Allen
WHAT CONTROVERSY?
Movies by the directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski will have world premieres at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, the event’s organizers said Tuesday. Allen’s French-language Coup de Chance and Polanski’s The Palace will be screened out of competition—meaning they won’t be in contention for the festival’s Golden Lion award—but will nevertheless be presented at the festival, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sep. 9. Both directors have previously been accused of sexual abuse. Polanski accepted a plea bargain in August 1977, admitting a charge of “unlawful sexual intercourse” with a 13-year-old girl, but fled to France before his sentencing. Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was 7, but he has consistently denied the claim and has never been charged.