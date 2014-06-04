Venice Mayor Arrested for Corruption

CHEAT SHEET
The bar for corrupt elected officials is set pretty low in Italy, but Venice Mayor Giorgio Orsoni is still managing to make waves. Along with 35 other officials and businessmen, he was arrested Wednesday over bribery complaints in the construction of flood barriers. The project began 11 years ago, but has faced many delays. Now, authorities are investigating whether $27 million in public funds was actually used to finance political parties. Orsoni has been placed under house arrest while facing charges of corruption, extortion, and money laundering. While Venetians may be disappointed in their mayor, they can always comfort themselves with the thought “Hey, at least he’s not Silvio Berlusconi.”