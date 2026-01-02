Venus Williams, 45, Set to Make Tennis History With Wild Card Appearance

Tennis star Venus Williams, 45, is set to make history after receiving a wild-card spot for the 2026 Australian Open, which begins Jan. 18 in Melbourne. Tournament officials said Friday that the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion would become the oldest woman ever to compete in an Australian Open main draw, breaking the previous record held by Kimiko Date of Japan, who was 44 during her appearance in 2015. Williams last played in Melbourne in 2021 and twice came within one match of the title, finishing runner-up after losing to her younger sister, Serena Williams. Over her career, she compiled a 54–21 record at Melbourne Park, and this season will mark her 22nd main-draw appearance. “I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer,” Williams said, adding that the country held “so many incredible memories” for her. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career,” she said. Williams tied the knot with actor Andrea Preti, 37, in late December in Palm Beach, Florida.