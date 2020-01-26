Veteran Orgs: Trump Should Apologize for Remarks on Troops’ Brain Injuries

Read it at Washington Post
Thirty-four American troops suffered traumatic brain injuries in an Iranian air strike, but President Trump said he didn’t consider those “very serious” compared to other military injuries he’d seen. Now veteran groups are demanding that Trump apologize for those remarks. The Veterans of Foreign Wars said Trump “minimized” the injuries. And Jeremy Butler, chief executive of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, told the Washington Post, “We were definitely troubled and disappointed to read and hear about the president’s comments. I think an apology is the first step that’s needed here.”