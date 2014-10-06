Veterans Affairs Fires 4 Execs

CHEAT SHEET
The Veterans Administration said it is dismissing four senior executives in a move to crack down on wrongdoing following a nationwide scandal over long wait times for veterans seeking medical care, and the falsified records that covered up the delays. The dismissals are the first since Congress passed a law making it easier for veterans who experience delays to get care outside the VA’s network of hospitals and clinics. That law also made it easier for the agency to fire senior officials suspected of wrongdoing. Those terminated include a top purchasing official, directors of VA hospitals in Pittsburgh and Georgia, and a regional hospital director in Alabama. Former VA Secretary Eric Shinseki resigned earlier this year.