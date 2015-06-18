Vets Exposed to Agent Orange to Get $48M

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
Following approval by the White House Office of Management and Budget, the U.S. government agreed Wednesday to provide $47.5 million in disability benefits over the next 10 years for nearly 2,100 servicemen exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. The new benefits will cover Air Force veterans and reservists who flew or worked on the Fairchild C-123 aircraft from 1969 to 1986, which were used to spray millions of gallons of the chemical herbicide during the Vietnam War. Agent Orange exposure cases currently make up one out of every six disability checks issued by the Department of Veteran Affairs.