ViacomCBS Cuts Ties With Nick Cannon Over Anti-Semitic Remarks
ViacomCBS has cut ties with actor and host Nick Cannon after he made anti-Semitic remarks and spread conspiracies about Jewish people in a June 30 episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” A spokesperson for the media conglomerate said in a statement, “While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry.” When faced with criticism for his remarks and his support of anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Cannon doubled down and refused to apologize. Cannon has had a professional relationship with ViacomCBS since he was a child star in the 1990s. Rapper Ice Cube elicited similar heated criticism over a history of anti-Semitic remarks that resurfaced with his renewed support of Farrakhan.