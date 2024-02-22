Vice Media’s New Ownership Plans to Layoff Hundreds of Workers: Report
WHEN WILL IT END?
The ownership group that bought Vice Media out of bankruptcy last year is preparing to eliminate the bulk of the once-colossal digital publisher’s staff over the next few days, The New York Times reported on Thursday. News of the hundreds of layoffs comes just hours after rumors of the site’s shuttering—which the company’s executives did not immediately address—gripped Vice’s editorial staff. Vice Media was once valued at $5.7 billion following investments from Disney and A&E Networks, but has been reduced to a shell of its former self in recent years as the digital landscape has crumbled. After suffering yearly layoffs and losses, Vice filed for bankruptcy last year and was subsequently purchased by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group. Rather than reinvest in the company, Fortress has decided to jump aboard the growing trend across digital media of instituting deep and sweeping cuts. The mass layoffs at Vice come as other prominent news outlets including The Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, have either slashed payrolls or closed shop altogether.