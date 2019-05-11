Vice President Mike Pence to Graduates: Prepare to Be ‘Shunned’ for Being Christian

Vice President Mike Pence had one warning for the 2019 graduating class at Liberty University on Saturday: they will be "shunned" and "ridiculed" for their faith. “Throughout most of American history, it's been pretty easy to call yourself Christian,” Pence said on Saturday while delivering the commencement address. “It didn’t even occur to people that you might be shunned or ridiculed for defending the teachings of the Bible.”

Pence, who has faced criticism over his controversial beliefs he attributes to his faith, warned graduates that they have to "be ready" and stay strong against challenges they will likely get from Hollywood, the media, and the left in general. “Some of the loudest voices for tolerance today have little tolerance for traditional Christian beliefs,” he added to the graduates of the private evangelical Christian university.