Vice Sells i-D Magazine to Supermodel Karlie Kloss
‘VISION FOR THE FUTURE’
Supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss has acquired i-D magazine from Vice Media Group amid an attempted turnaround for the struggling media company, according to a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Karlie has deep roots in the fashion industry and has established herself as an entrepreneur who has a vision for the future,” Vice’s chief executives wrote in a memo to staff. “ She has a deep passion for technology and the intersection of fashion, media, and culture on a global basis. [Vice] is well positioned to continue to cover fashion, beauty and personal style across our other channels.” Vice Media had been beset by financial hardship and layoffs, with Fortress Investment Group acquiring it out of bankruptcy earlier this year.