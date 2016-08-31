Vicente Fox: Trump ‘Not Welcome’ Here

CHEAT SHEET
As Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepared to meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday, Nieto’s predecessor, Vicente Fox, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that the GOP nominee is “not welcome” in his country. Speaking on behalf of 130 million Mexicans, Fox said, “We don’t like him, we don’t want him, we reject his message.” He accused Trump of “using” Mexico as part of a “political stunt” to help his falling poll numbers. Calling the invivation a “big mistake” on President Nieto’s part, Fox added, “He will even be considered like a traitor because we don’t accept to be offended.” Previously, Fox insisted that Mexico would never pay for Trump’s “fucking wall.”