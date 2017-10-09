Victim in Charlottesville Beating Video Facing Arrest

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at WCPO
A Charlottesville, Virginia, magistrate issued an arrest warrant for Deandre Harris, a young black man who was filmed being beaten with pipes during an August white supremacist rally, WCPO reports. Police said they would explain the reason for the “unlawful wounding” warrant after Harris’ arrest. One alleged attacker, an 18-year-old whom classmates described as anti-Semitic, has been charged in the beating, after Harris used social media to help identify his attackers. Harris’ attorney called the warrant for Harris’ arrest “clearly retaliatory.” On Twitter, white nationalists celebrated the charges.