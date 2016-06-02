Victim’s Dad Attacks Serial Killer in Court

CHEAT SHEET
Moments after serial killer Michael Madison was sentenced to death Thursday in a Cleveland courthouse, the father of one of his victim's lunged at him from across a table. Van Terry, father of Madison's final victim, 18-year-old Shirellda Terry, turned away from the podium during his sentencing speech and ran over to Madison's table, lept across it, and attempted to grab the killer by the throat. Terry was removed from the courtroom and Madison was escorted off to safety during a brief recess.