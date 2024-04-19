Victim’s Fam Says Kohberger’s Alibi Has Only Bolstered Their Confidence
LIKING THEIR CHANCES
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students brutally stabbed to death in 2022, said in a statement Thursday that Bryan Kohberger’s newly-released alibi has only bolstered their confidence that he’ll be convicted for the mass murder. That statement, obtained by KHQ, poked a number holes in Kohberger’s claims—to the point they asserted it’s “not really an alibi.” More than a year after his arrest, Kohberger’s defense team provided his alibi in a court filing Wednesday, claiming they have cell tower proof he was out running, hiking, stargazing, or driving on the night of the quadruple murder. “We are not sure why it has taken over a year for this to come out as those don’t seem to be complicated activities,” the Goncalves’ statement said. The family also pointed out that Kohberger’s alibi is in conflict with his probable cause affidavit, which alleged that his phone was shut off for two hours between 2:48 and 4:48 a.m.—the approximate time of the murders. “We continue to look forward to justice in this case and can now put this part of the proceeding behind us,” the family wrote, adding that they now “feel even more confident” in Kohberger’s prosecution.