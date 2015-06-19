Victims’ Families ‘Forgive’ Dylann Roof

Representatives for the nine people killed at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina told the man accused of killing their loved ones that they forgive him. "I will never talk to her again," a family representative for Ethel Lance said. "I will never hold her again. ... You hurt me, you hurt our people, let God forgive you, and I forgive you." A representatives for Myra Thompson said he also forgives Dylann Roof. Survivor Felicia Sanders, whose son Tywanza was killed, invited Roof back to the church. "We invite you to our Bible study at 8 p.m. Wednesday," she said, adding, "May God have mercy on you." Judge James B. Gosnell set the bond for Roof at $1 million. Before the families spoke, Gosnell praised Charleston law enforcement and said Roof's family are "victims" because of his alleged crimes.
