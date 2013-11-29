Victoria Beckham Guest Edits December French Vogue

To launch their fancy new enhanced iPad digital version of French Vogue, with extra audio video and assorted binary bells and whistles, the most eminent of fashion publications has roped in designer and mother-of-four Victoria Beckham as cover star (along with David of course) and guest editor.

“We handed over the running of this issue to a woman who, throughout our working together, has proved to be the exact opposite of her public image. She is spontaneous with a great sense of humour, humble yet at the same time driven by a healthy ambition. She is a perfectionist, like everyone who is passionate about their work”, said Emmanuelle Alt, editor-in-chief of French Vogue, in a statement released this morning.

Victoria said: “Being asked to be the guest editor of the Christmas issue of Vogue Paris this year was an incredible honor. Working with Emmanuelle Alt and her team was both exciting and inspiring and I am so proud of what we have created.”

So what can you hope to read (OK, it’s in French, so, being realistic, what pictures are you going to flick through)?

The magazine - out next week - promises, “family photos, favourite addresses in Los Angeles, beauty secrets, a passion for fashion,” plus of course a heart-to-heart interview in which Posh declares, “We’ve always been – and I include the children in this – amazingly happy about the success David has achieved. All those matches where we stood cheering on the terraces. David and I have been through so much together. We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re so proud of each other.”

Intriguingly the magazine also promises a “In bed with Victoria”, story, photographed by David Sims, which it describes as a Victoria Beckham “lookalike” feature.

Hang on – didn’t you have the real one right there, mes amis?