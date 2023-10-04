Victoria Beckham Speaks Out on Husband David’s Alleged 2003 Affair
FINALLY
Victoria Beckham has discussed her marriage with David Beckham and the “nightmare” the couple endured during his alleged 2003 affair in a new Netflix documentary. Though the couple has always denied the affair publicly, Victoria Beckham told the four-part documentary that “we were against each other if I’m being completely honest,” and even confirmed she “resented” David at the time. It was “the most unhappy I’ve ever been,” she said. “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us.” The documentary does not name the woman the English football icon allegedly had an affair with. Victoria said the paparazzi attention was like “a circus,” adding “I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”