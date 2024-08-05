German singer Victoria Canal took to Instagram Monday to shut down rumors she was dating Tom Cruise.

“Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i’m deceased,” Canal’s caption read in part.

In her post, Canal shared a photo of herself covering her mouth as if in shock and several screenshots from news outlets reporting her supposed relationship.

“I’m sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life,” Canal continued.

“Huge perk: first time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! there’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom,” the singer joked. For context, Canal was born without a right forearm.

“In all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living,” Canal added.

Rumors that the two were dating sparked after Cruise was seen taking Canal on helicopter rides on two separate occasions. Outlets like Page Six and the Daily Mail pubicized these encounters and fanned the flames of romantic speculation.

According to People, Canal previously revealed via her Instagram comments that she met the 62-year-old movie star at the Glastonbury music festival, where she performed with Coldplay.

From there, Cruise offered to fly Canal to the Twisters premiere in London that Canal planned attend to support her friend Anthony Ramos. “Not tom cruise flying me & my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere,” Canal captioned an Instagram post. She later posted a pic of her and Cruise flanking Bruce Springsteen following a July tour stop in London.