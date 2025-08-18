Rachel Maddow is confused by MSNBC’s soon-to-be new name “MS Now,” which was announced Monday amid the network’s separation from NBCUniversal. “I will admit to having no idea how to pronounce ‘MS NOW’ (and I’m still not all that sure about pronouncing ‘Versant,’ either),” Maddow told Variety of the change and MSNBC’s new parent company Versant. She does think the separation itself is “good for us,” however. She explained, “What NBC doing in its legacy timeslots... is just a world away from the 24/7 totally independent news operation that we’re able to stand up now, thanks to the spin-off.” MSNBC acknowledged that the name change may be jarring to some viewers in a statement Monday. “For our viewers who have watched us for decades, it may be hard to imagine this network by any other name. We understand. But our promise to you remains as it always has. You know who we are, and what we do.” Trying to find the bright side, Maddow added, “We’re at least dropping our syllable count from five to three!“ which she called, ”An efficiency gain!”
Victoria’s Secret Model Gets Diagnosis After ‘Years’ of Mystery Pain
Supermodel Barbara Palvin is sharing her longtime struggle with mysterious menstrual symptoms, which culminated in a long-awaited diagnosis and treatment. “I had laparoscopic surgery for both adenomyosis and endometriosis,” she wrote in a reply to a fan who commented on her Instagram post. Both conditions stem from an overgrowth of endometrial tissue: for endometriosis, tissue grows outside the uterus, whereas the tissue is embedded into the uterine wall with adenomyosis. The 31-year-old, known for her Victoria’s Secret runway struts, opened up about the “difficulties” she’d experienced in the previous years with her period, citing “fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow,” and dreaded “sleepless nights on the bathroom floor.” Palvin believed her regular check-ups at the gynecologist’s would have caught her endometriosis long ago, but she soon learned general examinations couldn’t diagnose the disease. Now, she’s advising her followers to seek endometriosis specialists if they have any inklings they might be struggling with the disease. “I thought this was just how it works for me,” she wrote, but has since learned the importance of acting fast about her body if needed. Post-surgery, Palvin has devoted “the past 3 months to rest and fully heal,” but says she’s now ready to dive back into work.
The BBC unexpectedly pulled a documentary about Ozzy Osbourne’s final years just hours before it was due to air in the United Kingdom. The project, titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, offers a “moving and inspirational” look into the last chapter of the rock legend’s life as he and wife Sharon returned to England after years of living in Los Angeles. The film, which began as a spiritual successor to the family’s hit reality show, The Osbournes, began filming in 2022 and covered Ozzy’s battle with Parkinson’s disease and his preparations for performing Black Sabbath’s final concert, which took place just two weeks before his death. But the one-off documentary, set to air tonight, was suddenly pulled from the schedule without warning, with a BBC spokesperson claiming it has “moved in the schedules” and that a new air date will be confirmed in “due course.” No further details were given. “It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy as well as Sharon, Jack, and Kelly,” producers Ben Wicks and Colin Barr previously said about the film. “Ozzy wanted to make it back to the U.K. and appear on stage one last time — our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream.”
Pro-Donald Trump outlet Newsmax has agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $67 million to settle the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against it.
The cable channel was being sued by Dominion for pushing the false claim that Dominion rigged voting machines at the 2020 election in favor of former President Joe Biden.
Filings show that Newsmax—whose Board of Directors features Alex Acosta, a former federal prosecutor who has been criticized for making a “sweetheart” Jeffrey Epstein plea deal—has agreed to $27 million this month as well as a further $40 million in the next two years to avoid going to trial, CNN reported.
“We are pleased to have settled this matter,” a Dominion spokesperson told CNN.
The settlement is the latest large payout that a pro-Trump news network has had to pay out after spreading false claims about Dominion.
In April 2023, Fox News settled with Dominion for an eye-watering $787.5 million rather than going to trial after the voting company said its reputation had been severely damaged by the network’s repeatedly spreading false claims that its machines were used to flip votes to Biden in the 2020 election.
It is unclear why Newsmax settled for just $67 million, although the ring-wing cable channel has far fewer viewers and wields less influence than Fox News.
There is also no indication in the settlement agreement that Newsmax will offer an on-air apology to its viewers for pushing the false 2020 voter fraud claims, or even acknowledge the payout, CNN reported.
However, Dominion’s lawsuit, which was filed in August 2021, does appear to have spooked the channel.
In August 2023, Newsmax ran a pre-taped interview with Trump in which the Republican spouted his usual baseless claims about the 2020 election, including that he beat Biden by “many, many votes.”
After the interview aired, Newsmax host Eric Bolling had to provide viewers with an embarrassing disclaimer: “All right, folks. Now, just a note. Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final.”
In April, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that Newsmax did defame Dominion with its false vote-rigging coverage but that it would be up to a jury to decide if that proved “actual malice”—a legal requirement in defamation cases—and thus force Newsmax to pay out millions in damages.
Panic erupted on a Condor airlines flight from Corfu to Düsseldorf after flames began shooting from one of its engines shortly after takeoff, prompting passengers to send frantic goodbyes to their families. The Boeing 757-300 plane, carrying 273 passengers and eight crew, had lifted off from Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport when people on the ground reported hearing what sounded like an explosion. “We heard repeated explosions and saw the turbine catch fire. It was very scary. We were on the balcony and saw it all,” one witness wrote on TikTok. Video shows flames trailing from the fuselage as the aircraft climbed. Condor told The Daily Beast in a statement that it could not confirm there was a fire in the engine. The reason given for the incident was “a reaction near the engine that normally takes place in the engine’s combustion chamber, leading to a visible reaction.” Reports stated that the pilot initially attempted to return to Corfu but was advised to fly the remaining engine to Brindisi’s Casale Airport in southern Italy. With limited hotel space available, some passengers spent the night at the airport before being flown to Germany the next day.
The world record for the longest confirmed sniper kill was reportedly broken by a Ukrainian soldier who killed two Russian soldiers with a bullet from two and a half miles away. Footage shows the bullet piercing a glass window before striking the Russian troops and a flash of light could be seen as the bullet made impact. The record-breaking shot took place Thursday on the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad defensive line by Ukraine’s Ground Forces. The sniper platoon named Pryvyd (meaning “Ghost”), comprising of eight sniper units, was responsible for the shooting. The bullet was fired from a Aligator sniper rifle, according to United24 Media, which also reported that artificial intelligence helped break the world record by guiding the bullet and working alongside a drone reconnaissance complex. According to military reports, the Pryvyd unit has successfully taken out nearly a thousand Russian troops in this sector in the past year alone. While Moscow has attempted to breach Ukraine’s defensive lines by deploying around 110,000 troops to the area, the Ukrainian military confirmed Friday the region is still under their control. The previous world record was held by a fellow Ukrainian sniper, who set a record of 2.3 miles in 2023, also to take out a Russian adversary.
Olympic swimmer Elena Di Liddo criticized a pizzeria in her Italian hometown after the owners charged her an additional €3 ($3.50) to remove pizza toppings from her order. Taking to Instagram to express her frustration, the decorated swimmer said she ordered a tricolore pizza (typically topped with pesto, mozzarella, and tomatoes) at a restaurant in the town of Bisceglie but requested that the restaurant remove the tomatoes and pesto. Upon receiving her bill, she discovered the restaurant had charged an extra €1.50 per omitted ingredient, raising the pizza’s cost from €14 to €17. “Anywhere north of Naples they will make you pay for a glass of water with coffee,” she wrote on Instagram. “Anybody born in the South is shaken by this, as it goes without saying that we shouldn’t pay for it (we’re talking about water). But to sit down in a pizza restaurant in Bisceglie and be asked to pay €1.50 for something I didn’t even eat is incredibly SAD and embarrassing. Almost illegal?” Di Liddo, 31, started her swimming career in 2009 and competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has won a slew of medals at European championships and the Mediterranean Games as well as setting Italian records in the 100-meter butterfly.
Princess Catharina-Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne, was the victim of a deepfake porn attack. The 21-year-old’s face was edited over the bodies of porn actors using artificial intelligence and uploaded to the website MrDeepFakes, among others. The Federal Bureau of Investigation collaborated with authorities in the Netherlands to remove the sites, which circulated fake videos of about 70 other Dutch women as well. No arrests have been made. Princess Catharina-Amalia, the oldest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s three daughters, was subjected to a similar attack in 2022. She wrote about the experience in her undergraduate thesis, titled “Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies” at the University of Amsterdam. Dutch law makes it a crime to create slanderous or pornographic deepfakes, carrying a punishment of up to one year in prison for first-time offenders. After finishing her degree in politics, psychology, law, and economics, Prince Catharina-Amalia plans to study law this fall.
Director Ben Stiller has revealed why he’s stepping away from the wildly successful hit show Severance for its third season. “Time is valuable,” the actor told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Monday. Stiller, who noted that he has the “daunting milestone” of his 60th birthday in November, also admitted his time is limited. Outside of Severance, Stiller is shooting a World War II survival feature film in the spring and acting in the new Meet the Parents franchise film, Focker In-Law. “These things take time to come together,” Stiller said, “and the older you get, the more you realize that you only have so much time.” But the comedian hasn’t completely abandoned the show. Stiller worked alongside the Severance showrunner, Dan Erickson, and the writing team to prepare for his absence. Severance season one came out in February 2022 on Apple TV+, but it was season two that garnered 27 Emmy nominations and surpassed Ted Lasso to become the streaming service’s most-watched show. No official release date has been announced for the show’s third season.
Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn’t think owning four homes in three different countries is “excessive”—just “comfortable.” The Mask of Zorro and Wednesday star owns two homes in New York, one in Canada and one in Spain with her husband of 25 years, the actor Michael Douglas. “I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty but it’s not excessive, it’s very comfortable,” Zeta-Jones said during an interview with The Times of London. So comfortable in fact that she and Douglas can keep their Academy Awards in different houses. “Mine is in the country house in New York,” said Zeta-Jones, 55, who won the Oscar award for Best Supporting Actress in 2003 for her role as Velma Kelly in Chicago. “Michael’s is in the apartment in New York. We keep them apart, just in case, you know, there isn’t like hanky-panky going on there,” she added. Douglas, 80, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for playing Gordo Gekko in the 1988 film Wall Street. Zeta-Jones currently stars as Morticia Addams in Netflix’s reimagining of the Addams family. She’s also shooting the Amazon series Kill Jackie and will appear alongside Natalie Portman in the film The Gallerist.