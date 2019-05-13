DEVASTATION

Video: ABC News’ Exclusive Tour of Notre Dame Cathedral Wreckage

ABC News World News Tonight anchor David Muir was the first American anchor to report from inside Notre Dame after a massive fire nearly destroyed the Paris cathedral last month. In an exclusive video tour, set to air across ABC on Monday, Muir surveys the damage with Ret. Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, who will lead the restoration efforts, and viewers get a first glimpse at where the cathedral’s iconic spire landed after crashing through the church’s roof while engulfed in flames.

