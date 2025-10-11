Cheat Sheet
1

Video Captures Mark Sanchez’s Weird Moves Before Alleged Attack

THE WANDERER
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 10.10.25 11:09PM EDT 
Mark Sanchez
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was captured on film wandering—and at times stumbling—around downtown Indianapolis last week shortly before his alleged assault of an elderly truck driver. Video obtained Friday by TMZ shows the odd movements of the Fox Sports analyst from just after midnight Saturday until about 12:30 a.m., when he fled an alleyway, bloodied. Sanchez is seen running from the scene of the alleged battery holding his abdomen. While being treated in the hospital the following day for stab wounds, Sanchez was arrested. His charge was later bumped up from a misdemeanor to felony battery, given the extent of the injuries to 69-year-old Perry Tole. In the video, Tole is seen driving his service truck into the alley, which Sanchez seems to run toward about 20 minutes later. Prosecutors say Tole first used pepper spray on Sanchez, but then pulled a knife in self-defense. The altercation was parking-related, Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said Monday. Sanchez has pleaded not guilty. After the charge was upgraded to felony battery, Tole filed a civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox Sports, which he accuses of negligent hiring, retention and supervision.

2
‘The Vampire Lestat’ Has Cast Its Queen of the Damned
👑
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.10.25 10:55PM EDT 
Aaliyah in 'Queen of the Damned'
Warner Bros. Pictures

The third season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has found its Akasha. Ugandan-British actress Sheila Atim, who has starred in films such as The Woman King, Pinocchio and Mufasa: The Lion King as well as TV shows like Harlots and The Underground Railroad, will play the Queen of the Damned in the upcoming season, which is still in production. Akasha, nicknamed the Queen of the Damned due to her status as the first vampire, was previously played by R&B singer Aaliyah in the 2002 film Queen of the Damned, which was released six months after the 22-year-old’s tragic death in a plane crash. While the AMC show’s third season, subtitled The Vampire Lestat, focuses on Sam Reid’s Lestat de Lioncourt and draws from Rice’s novel of the same name, beloved characters like Jacob Anderson’s Louis de Pointe du Lac and Eric Bogosian’s Daniel Molloy will also return. The news of Atim’s casting was confirmed at the show’s NYCC panel on Friday, where fans were also treated to an extended first look at the highly anticipated upcoming season. The Vampire Lestat will premiere on AMC in 2026.

3
Oscar Nominee Wants to Reprise Iconic Sci-Fi Role
RIPLEY REDUX
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 9:47PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Sigourney Weaver speaks onstage at Sigourney Weaver on ALIEN and Beyond during New York Comic Con 2025 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop

Sigourney Weaver, 76, is ready to make a return to the Alien universe. Weaver, who received an Academy Award nomination for her role as Ellen Ripley in the 1986 sequel Aliens, revealed a meeting she had with Disney about reprising the iconic character. She said Friday on a New York Comic Con panel that Walter Hill, who produced all the films in the series, wrote a script that has Ripley back in the franchise. She never planned to reprise her role, she said, “but what Walter has written... seems so true to me.” The script is not yet feature-length, but “it’s a very strong first 50 pages,” Weaver said. “I’m thinking about working with Walter to see what the rest of the story would be.” Weaver’s breakthrough role was in the series’ first film, Alien, which came out in 1979; she exited the universe after the fourth film, Alien: Resurrection, in 1997. But Weaver clarified that the potential film would be “a very different kind of Alien.” She said, “It would not be running around airshafts,” but it would be “scary, of course, the Alien does show up, inevitable.”

4
Sia’s Ex Seeks a Fortune in Spousal Support Battle
BREADWINNER
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 5:24PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Australian singer-songwriter Sia poses in the press room during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Australian singer-songwriter Sia poses in the press room during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage) Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Sia’s soon-to-be ex-husband is not walking away from his marriage quietly. Daniel Bernard, who wed the singer in 2022, is seeking $250,856 per month in spousal support from his estranged wife, TMZ reported. Additionally, court documents show that Bernard is seeking at least $300,000 in attorney costs and $200,000 in forensic accounting fees. The “Chandelier” singer, whose full name is Sia Furler, filed for divorce in March of this year after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In the filing, it was revealed that the two share a child, and Sia has requested full legal and physical custody. Bernard stated that the couple’s living expenses in their Los Angeles home ranged between $400,000 and $500,000 per month, and that he has had no income since April 1 because the singer had taken control of their joint venture, Modern Medicine, including his salary. He claims his sole source of income is monthly payments from Sia under stipulated orders, which only extend through Oct. 1, and is asking the court “to level the playing field.” Bernard is Sia’s second husband. In 2016, the singer split from documentarian Erik Anders Lang after two years of marriage. “That one was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed,” she told Zane Lowe in an interview about her first divorce.

5
Channing Tatum Reveals Oscar Nominee Ruptured His Eardrum
SLAPPED HARD
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 1:57PM EDT 
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum at SiriusXM Studios on October 6, 2025. Cindy Ord/Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Channing Tatum is naming names when it comes to the famous co-star who injured him on set. Tatum, 45, revealed in a new episode of Hot Ones that Mark Ruffalo, his co-star in the 2014 movie Foxcatcher, once slapped him so hard during a take that the force permanently damaged his ear. “He cut my ear and just popped my eardrum,” said Tatum, adding, “It’s still not the same.” However, the Magic Mike star clarified that he and Ruffalo, 57, had discussed the slap beforehand to make the scene more realistic. “I was like, ‘You got to slap me,’” Tatum explained. “Just like really do it so we can move on.” Ruffalo himself previously admitted to the slap on a 2023 episode of Hot Ones, saying that Tatum had “ask[ed] me to slap the s--t out of him.” In Foxcatcher, the pair starred as real-life brothers Mark and Dave Schultz, the Olympic gold medalist wrestlers recruited as coaches by millionaire John du Pont, who later murdered Dave. The film earned Ruffalo an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Recalling the slap, Tatum assured Hot Ones host Sean Evans that there are no hard feelings between him and his former co-star. “I love that it’s from Mark, because he’s like the most beautiful human you could ever meet in the world,” he said.

6
Music Icon Set to Star in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel
APPLAUSE PLEASE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 3:53PM EDT 
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. David Lodge/WireImage

The Devil Wears Prada’s upcoming sequel has cast Lady Gaga in an undisclosed role. The 20th Century Studios’ follow-up to the 2006 hit, slated for a May 1, 2026 release date, will also see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci returning. Photos of the “Poker Face” singer on set started to circulate online, spreading the news of Gaga’s casting. The 2006 film is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name, written after she worked as Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s personal assistant. It follows journalism graduate Andy Sachs, played by Hathaway, working in New York City as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, played by Streep, who is the high-powered editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine. According to Deadline, “the sequel is expected to examine Priestley’s perspective as she faces the decline of the print industry.” Production began in June and will also see Tracie Thoms, Justin Theroux and B.J. Novak making appearances. The film comes on the heels of Gaga releasing her album Mayhem in March and headlining Coachella in July.

7
Reality Star’s Cause of Death Revealed in Chilling 911 Call
FINAL MOMENTS
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 3:07PM EDT 
Joshua Allen
Joshua Allen at a fundraiser benefiting the Trevor Project at SupperClub Los Angeles in 2011. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Newly released audio from a 911 call has shed light on the death of Joshua Allen, a dancer and one-time winner of So You Think You Can Dance. Allen, 36, died on September 30 after being struck by a train in Fort Worth, Texas, in what appears to have been a suicide. In a clip of a 911 call made after the incident, first obtained by the US Sun, an employee from Union Pacific Railroad can be heard telling dispatchers that a “Black male in a tan shirt and glasses was recording on his phone while he was walking towards the train.” A police report from the scene corroborates this story. Two conductors from the train that struck Allen told police they saw the dancer on the tracks before the accident, walking toward their train and using his phone to film as it approached. The conductors said they only spotted Allen when he was about 200 feet in front of the train, too close for them to activate the brakes, and while they honked their horns to alert him, he remained in place until he was struck. Allen had been living in Fort Worth, his hometown, since 2020, after leaving Los Angeles. After winning the fourth season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, Allen appeared in the 2010 film Step Up 3D with his fellow alum, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and in the 2011 remake of Footloose. Boss also died in an apparent suicide in 2022.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

8
Elderly Mushroom Hunter Decapitated in Suspected Bear Attack
SHOCKING DISCOVERY
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 12:24PM EDT 
Asian black bear
Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus) in Darjeeling, West Bengal, India on June 11, 2022. Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto

An apparent bear attack in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture left an elderly man dead Friday morning in what may be the third attack of its kind. Police said on Friday that the man, in his 70s, entered the woods to forage for mushrooms. His body was later found with the head and torso separated in a manner consistent with a bear attack. This marks the third time in the last week that an elderly man has been found dead in a similar manner amid a string of recent bear attacks in Japan. Another man in his 70s was found dead in the Iwate region on Wednesday, while a 78-year-old man was found in Nagano, Japan, on October 4. While police have yet to confirm a cause of death for any of the three victims, all were found with claw marks consistent with bear attacks. If confirmed, the three deaths would set a new record for annual deadly bear attacks in Japan, which has already recorded six since April. In addition to the most recent deaths, a bear cub injured a Spanish tourist in the village of Shirakawa-go on Monday, while on Wednesday, another bear injured two senior citizens at a supermarket in Numata, near Tokyo. In response to a rise in attacks last year, the Japanese government relaxed its wildlife protection policy, allowing authorized hunters to conduct “emergency shootings” when the animals are spotted. Wildlife experts believe bears have begun entering populated areas in search of food because of an acorn scarcity in forests across the country.

9
Legendary Rock Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 82
FEELING BLUE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.10.25 9:15AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: John Lodge attends the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hal

The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has died at 82, his family confirmed in a statement, saying the musician was “suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.” “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us,” the statement read. Lodge “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.” The family added that his “enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family” was central to his life, followed by “his passion for music, and his faith.” They concluded with his signature farewell: “As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.” Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966, helping the band rise to international fame with his distinctive falsetto and basslines. He co-wrote and performed hits including Peak Hour, Time to Get Away, Gimme a Little Somethin’, and Eyes of a Child. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Lodge remained an active touring and recording artist well into his later years.

10
More Car Owners Are Falling Behind on Their Payments
AUTO ANXIETY
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.10.25 1:21PM EDT 
In an aerial view, a variety of new vehicles are parked at the National City Marine Terminal
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

More Americans are missing car payments amid high prices and steeper interest. About one in seven new-car buyers in September had a credit score of less than 650—the most for that month since 2016—while subprime borrowers 60 days late hit a record of more than 6 percent, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing Fitch. Repossessions climbed to an estimated 1.73 million last year, the most since 2009, according to Cox Automotive, the paper reports. With average monthly payments topping $750—and nearly 20 percent now more than $1,000—some shoppers are heading to used car lots or biding their time. Carmakers are trying to tempt buyers, with Ford dangling lower rates to help clear unsold F-150s, and GM’s finance arm says roughly 12 percent of loans this year went to customers with sub-620 scores, the Journal reports. A bankruptcy at lender Tricolor, which served buyers with thin credit files, is underscoring the strain.

