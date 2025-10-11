Video Captures Mark Sanchez’s Weird Moves Before Alleged Attack
THE WANDERER
Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was captured on film wandering—and at times stumbling—around downtown Indianapolis last week shortly before his alleged assault of an elderly truck driver. Video obtained Friday by TMZ shows the odd movements of the Fox Sports analyst from just after midnight Saturday until about 12:30 a.m., when he fled an alleyway, bloodied. Sanchez is seen running from the scene of the alleged battery holding his abdomen. While being treated in the hospital the following day for stab wounds, Sanchez was arrested. His charge was later bumped up from a misdemeanor to felony battery, given the extent of the injuries to 69-year-old Perry Tole. In the video, Tole is seen driving his service truck into the alley, which Sanchez seems to run toward about 20 minutes later. Prosecutors say Tole first used pepper spray on Sanchez, but then pulled a knife in self-defense. The altercation was parking-related, Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said Monday. Sanchez has pleaded not guilty. After the charge was upgraded to felony battery, Tole filed a civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox Sports, which he accuses of negligent hiring, retention and supervision.