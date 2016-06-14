CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Video: Chicago Cop Stomps Man’s Head During Arrest

    POLICE BRUTALITY

    Screengrab/CBS Chicago

    Officials in Chicago have launched an investigation after a video surfaced showing a police officer stomping on a man’s head during an arrest. “Upon viewing the video, Superintendent [Eddie] Johnson immediately asked the Independent Police Review Authority to investigate the matter while the department gathers more information about the case,” police said in a statement. Protesters began to gather outside police headquarters Monday night, alleging excessive force. Police have not yet released details about the arrest.

    Read it at CBS Chicago