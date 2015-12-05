CHEAT SHEET

    Video: Cops Kill Alleged Bank Robber

    A graphic video showing Miami Beach police killing a man they say was wielding a razor and had tried to rob a bank has emerged on Instagram. The video shows a bare-chested man take a step toward a police officer who then fires his gun. The man then falls to the ground clutching his chest. According to the Miami Hearld, police say the man had walked into a Bank of America and handed a teller a note that said he had a bomb. When police arrived, the man fled to a barbershop and came out with a razor. The man has not been identified.

    Read it at the Miami Herald