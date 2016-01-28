Video: Deputies Kick, Punch Man in Head

CHEAT SHEET
New video released by a Florida state attorney shows Marion County deputies punching and kicking a drug-bust suspect in the head as he lay complacent on the ground during an arrest. The deputies arrested Derrick Price in August 2014 and were accused of beating the suspect after he had peacefully surrended and gotten down to the ground. The U.S. Department of Justice indicted Deputy Jesse Terrell for the incident, and he has since been fired; the other four deputies resigned and pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations.