Video-Game Stocks Sink After Trump Criticizes Violent Games
President Trump on Monday decried the “glorification of violence” in video games in response to two mass shootings over the weekend—and now shares of video-game companies are showing declines. Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. are down 6.1 percent, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. are down 6.3 percent, and shares of Electronic Arts are down 4.6 percent, according to MarketWatch. In his Monday speech, Trump called out “the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace.” “It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence,” he said. “We must stop or substantially reduce this and it has to begin immediately.” Trump did not specifically say how he plans to crack down on violent video games.