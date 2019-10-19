CHEAT SHEET
Video: High School Football Coach Disarms Shooter, Then Hugs Him
Surveillance video released from an Oregon high school shows a football coach disarming a student with a loaded shotgun, and then hugging him. The video captures the May incident at Parkrose High School, where football coach Keanon Lowe is seen moving 18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz away from the gun, which he hands over to a teacher. Lowe, also a security guard for the school, then turns and hugs the student, who begins to cry. Lowe told reporters at a press conference that he went to a classroom to get a student, then realizing an armed student was just steps away from him. “I felt compassion for the kid, to be honest,” Lowe said. “Obviously, he broke down and I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him. I was there for a reason and that this is a life worth living.” Local Portland news station KOIN reports that a Multnomah County court handed down a 36-month probation sentence under a pretrial agreement for Granados-Diaz.