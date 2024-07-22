Video: King Charles’ Guard Horse Chomps Down on Woman’s Arm
OUCH
In a new video, one of King Charles’ guard horses outside Whitehall in London can be seen biting down on the arm of a tourist trying to take a photo. In the clip shared by TMZ, a woman stands next to a horse mounted by one of the guards and before she even makes a move, the horse swoops down and bites her arm. The guard can be seen pulling the reigns and the horse quickly releases. Ironically, behind the woman, a sign reads “BEWARE Horses May Kick Or Bite.” The woman then moves toward people off to the side and has her injuries assessed. A man rubs a swab of some kind on her arm before the video cuts and comes back to the cameraman saying “She’s fainted.” Police then intervene to assist. The warning sign is there for a reason: the horses have a history of going after those standing close. Video compilations of this horse biting other tourists often go viral on TikTok.