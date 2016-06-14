VIDEO: Pastor Praises Killing of ‘Pedophiles’ at Gay Club, Says ‘Orlando Is a Little Safer’ Now

While the world mourned the loss of 49 people in the worst mass shooting in American history, one Baptist preacher was sickeningly praising the murderer.

Pastor Roger Jimenez, who preaches at the Verity Baptist Church in Sacramento devoted his Sunday sermon to heralding Omar Mateen—the man who killed dozens at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Saturday—saying that he did a service.

"Are you sad that 50 pedophiles were killed today?" he said in the sermon. "Um — no — I think that's great! I think that helps society. I think Orlando, Florida is a little safer tonight."

Jimenez, gripping the podium and waving his arms in a manic frenzy, delivered his hateful rhetoric during the same hours that families were still trying to determine if their children were killed.

Not only did he praise a mass murderer; he implored all gays to be killed by firing squad.

"If we lived in a righteous government, they should round them all up and put them up against a firing wall, and blow their brains out," Jimenez said in the sermon.

In previous sermons, Jimenez has called for instituting the death penalty for homosexuality.

Jimenez did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.