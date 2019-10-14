CHEAT SHEET
WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK?
Video Played at Trump Resort Portrays Him Murdering Media, Opponents
A conference for President Trump’s supporters at his Miami resort featured a violent video mashup that portrays him shooting, stabbing, and assaulting members of the news media and his critics—including the late Sen. John McCain and former President Obama. The New York Times was sent the disturbing footage that was played last week at the America Priority gathering at Trump National Doral, which the conference organizer has now disavowed.
The newspaper said it appears someone edited a massacre scene from the movie Kingsman: The Secret Service and superimposed Trump’s head on a gunman who goes on a rampage in “The Church of Fake News.” Parishioners were labeled as media organizations or political opponents. “He hits the television personality Rosie O’Donnell in the face and then stabs her in the head,” according to the Times’ description. “He strikes Representative Maxine Waters, Democrat of California. He lights the head of Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential rival, on fire.”