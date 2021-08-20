Heartbreaking Video Shows Baby Handed to U.S. Troops in Kabul
DESPERATION
The desperation of Afghans trying to escape the Taliban reached new heights Thursday, with footage showing a baby being handed to U.S. troops over a wall at the Kabul airport. The video was posted on Twitter by Omar Haidari, a human rights activist. “The chaos & fear of people is a testament to the international community’s role in [Afghanistan’s] downfall & their subsequent abandonment of Afghan people,” he wrote. “The future for AFG has [been] decided for its people without its people’s vote & now they live at the mercy of a terrorist group.” It is unclear why the infant was handed to the troops or who their parents are, including whether they were in the crowd. CNN reached out to the Defense Department for comment, but it did not respond.