Video: Florida Man Throws Infant at Deputy After Car Chase
‘NO REGARD’
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has released video of the long car chase that ended with a man throwing a 2-month-old infant at a deputy. The May 26 chase unfolded when John Henry James III, 32, did not pull over for officers during a traffic stop. The video captured by dash cameras and a helicopter shows James continued to drive recklessly for at least 40 minutes, leading the officers all around the Gifford community and even striking the deputy’s car. He finally ditched his vehicle after pulling into Taylor Pointe Apartments, where he threw the 2-month-old boy at the officer—who caught the infant. “It was kind of awkward. I couldn’t chase him, I couldn’t tackle him, not a whole lot I can do because he had the baby,” said Deputy Jacob Curby told 12News. “He just turned around, no regard, not a little toss or anything, he just turned around, overhand threw this two month old at me from about 6 feet away.” James was charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery, reckless driving, and resisting arrest with violence.