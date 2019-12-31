Video Shows Australian Fire and Rescue Team Overrun by Bushfires

Read it at Twitter
Fire and Rescue New South Wales (NSW) posted an alarming video on its Twitter page on Tuesday showing the moment its crew was “overrun by the bushfire burning South of Nowra,” in Australia. “The crew was forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through,” the post read. Out-of-control bushfires flared up this morning in NSW and Victoria, reportedly killing a father and son, while a 72-year-old man is missing in NSW, according to police. Four additional people are missing in Victoria. Thousands of people fled to beaches as the fires spread, and roughly 4,000 people were forced to take shelter on the coast.