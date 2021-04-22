Video Shows NYC Woman Shot Point Blank in the Back of the Head in Broad Daylight

Read it at New York Post
Shocking video footage recorded Wednesday and published by the New York Post shows the moment a woman was shot point blank mid-afternoon in New York City. As Nichelle Thomas, 52, was about to open a shop door around 1 p.m., a woman ran up behind her, drew a gun, and shot Thomas in the back of the head. Thomas fell to the ground, and emergency responders later rushed her to Presbyterian Hospital nearby, where she succumbed to her injuries. A suspect later turned herself in to police, but no one has yet been charged.