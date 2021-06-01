Video Shows NYC Man’s Brutal Sucker-Punch to Asian American Woman
‘DEVASTATING AND TRAUMATIC’
A man has been arrested in New York City after being caught on camera landing a brutal punch on an Asian American woman. The shocking clip shows the woman walking in Chinatown early Monday evening before a man in a hoodie punches her hard in the face, knocking her backward to the ground. Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, who represents the district where the crime took place, posted the footage on social media and told CBS2: “It’s heartbreaking and obviously very devastating and traumatic for my community. I cannot understand why people can’t just see that we are also human.” Police confirmed to the network that a suspect has been arrested but no charges have been filed against him and he hasn’t been officially identified. The 55-year-old woman is expected to recover.