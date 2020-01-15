Video Shows Two Iranian Missiles Hitting Ukrainian Passenger Plane
Security camera footage taken when Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed and killed all 176 passengers on board shows the plane was hit by two Iranian missiles, The New York Times reports. The new video, uploaded by an Iranian user on YouTube early Tuesday morning, shows one missile hitting the plane on Jan. 8—reportedly disabling the plane's transponder. A second missile hits the plane about 23 seconds later. The strikes did not immediately take down the plane, as it is seen circling back towards Tehran’s international airport while it is on fire. Minutes later, the plane is seen exploding and crashing close to the village of Khalaj Abad. The Iranian military admitted to the strike and blamed it on human error, stating that it misidentified the plane as a cruise missile.