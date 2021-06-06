Video Shows YouTuber Logan Paul Lassoing Women in Gross Pickup Stunt
WHY ARE WE NOT SURPRISED?
A 2o14 video that was tweeted by the account MeTube, which focuses on hidden stories of sexual harassment, shows YouTubers Logan Paul and Sam Pepper literally lassoing women in what appears to be a gross attempt at picking them up. The video shows Paul, wearing an American flag tank top, throwing a rope around a blonde woman and telling her, “We’re doing a thing where we pick up women with lassos.” He then says she can only be freed if she kisses him, which she does, after which he compliments her as “a good kisser.” But not all the women caught in Paul’s rope were impressed. The video shows one woman hitting and kicking Paul and another shows several men attacking Pepper, who was accused of, and denied, rape by two women in 2014. Paul will take on retired boxer Floyd Mayweather in a highly controversial boxing match on Sunday.