Vietnam Deports Kim Jong Un Lookalike Ahead of Trump Summit

A Kim Jong Un impersonator has been deported from Vietnam ahead of the North Korean leader’s summit with Donald Trump, the BBC reports. The two leaders are due due to meet in Hanoi on Feb. 27 and 28. The Kim lookalike, known as Howard X, was in the country to mock the North Korean leader and staged a fake summit with Trump impersonator Russell White last week. They were held for questioning by Vietnamese police and told to stop their political stunts. Howard X now claims officials have told him his visa to be in the country is “invalid.” The lookalike said: “Satire is a powerful weapon against any dictatorship. They are scared of a couple of guys that look like the real thing ... The real reason is I was born with a face looking like Kim Jong Un, that’s the real crime.” He added he believed he was being deported because Kim had “no sense of humor.” The impersonator staged similar stunts during the first Trump/Kim meeting last year, and at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where he danced in front of North Korea’s cheerleading squad.