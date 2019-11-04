CHEAT SHEET
JUSTICE
Vietnam Police Arrest Eight Over 39 Bodies Found in Truck in England
Eight people have been arrested in Vietnam in connection with the 39 people who were found dead in a truck in England. The victims were discovered Oct. 23 after they became trapped in refrigerated truck trailer at an industrial complex in Essex. British police initially said they believed the victims were Chinese, but on Friday, they said all 39 people are now believed to have come from Vietnam. Vietnamese officials have arrived in Britain to help formally identify the 31 men and eight women, according to BBC News. Officials confirmed eight suspects are being held in Vietnam in connection with people-smuggling offenses. The driver of the truck, Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland, appeared in court last week and was charged with a string of offenses, including 39 counts of manslaughter.