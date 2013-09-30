Vietnam Prepares for Typhoon

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Vietnam ordered the evacuation on Monday of 58,000 people from central coastal areas as the nation braced for a powerful typhoon that already sank three fishing boats in the South China Sea. Seventy-four Chinese fisherman were declared missing, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported, and 14 had been rescued. Typhoon Wutip is the 10th storm to hit Vietnam this year, and storms and floods have already killed 22 people. Wutip, with winds of up to 149 kilometers per hour, is expected to hit Vietnam on Monday and head toward Thailand on Tuesday.