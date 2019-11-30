CHEAT SHEET
Vietnam Receives Last Remains of 39 Victims Found in English Truck
The remains of 39 Vietnamese people who died in the back of a truck last month near London have been brought back to Vietnam. The remains of 23 victims arrived at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi early Saturday, according to Vietnam News Agency. Reuters reports that the first 16 of the bodies were repatriated on Wednesday to towns in northern-central Vietnam. The bodies, which police say were between the ages of 15 and 44, were found in the back of a refrigerated truck on Oct. 23 in the town of Grays. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Police in Vietnam have arrested 10 people in connection with the deaths, and on Monday, the British driver of the truck admitted to assisting unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.