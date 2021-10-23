Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Down the Aisle

In a touching display, Vin Diesel walked his late friend Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle earlier this month. The model Meadow Walker married Louis Thornton-Allan, an actor, and captioned photos of their nuptials in the Dominican Republic with “we’re married !!!!” Walker, who co-starred with Vin Diesel in the Fast and Furious films, died in a car crash in 2013 at 40. Meadow Walker told Vogue, “We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal—and honestly it was easy and simple.”