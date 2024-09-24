Sportssubvertical orientation badge

Vince McMahon Lashes Out at ‘Deceptive’ Netflix Doc

NO HOLDS BARRED

“A lot has been left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused,” McMahon claimed, in a statement posted to his X account.

Sean Craig

Sean Craig

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE co-founder and alleged sex criminal Vince McMahon said he doesn’t regret participating in a Netflix documentary series about his life and extraordinary influence on the wrestling industry that he claims “misrepresented” his story.

“A lot has been left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused,” he wrote, in a statement posted on X. “The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers' perception and support a deceptive narrative.”

McMahon suggests the producers of Mr. McMahon blurred the line between the real him and “Mr. McMahon,” the cartoonishly evil, fourth-wall-breaking CEO character he played on WWE broadcasts—the character even counted Donald Trump, who once forcibly shaved his head, among his foes.

McMahon departed the WWE and its parent company TKO in January after a former employee accused him in a lawsuit of sexual assault and trafficking her to other men from 2019 to 2022—the six-part docuseries, set to drop September 25, follows McMahon from his early life to his departure from WWE. The lawsuit was paused earlier this year because McMahon is now subject to a federal probe into the allegations.

Puck News reported Tuesday that McMahon at one point tried to buy the rights to the doc after seeing an early cut that displeased him.

    Sean Craig

    Sean Craig

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.