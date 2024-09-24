Vince McMahon Lashes Out at ‘Deceptive’ Netflix Doc

WWE co-founder and alleged sex criminal Vince McMahon said he doesn’t regret participating in a Netflix documentary series about his life and extraordinary influence on the wrestling industry that he claims “misrepresented” his story.

“A lot has been left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused,” he wrote, in a statement posted on X. “The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers' perception and support a deceptive narrative.”

McMahon suggests the producers of Mr. McMahon blurred the line between the real him and “Mr. McMahon,” the cartoonishly evil, fourth-wall-breaking CEO character he played on WWE broadcasts—the character even counted Donald Trump, who once forcibly shaved his head, among his foes.

McMahon departed the WWE and its parent company TKO in January after a former employee accused him in a lawsuit of sexual assault and trafficking her to other men from 2019 to 2022—the six-part docuseries, set to drop September 25, follows McMahon from his early life to his departure from WWE. The lawsuit was paused earlier this year because McMahon is now subject to a federal probe into the allegations.

Puck News reported Tuesday that McMahon at one point tried to buy the rights to the doc after seeing an early cut that displeased him.