    Vince McMahon Reimbursed WWE $17M for Misconduct Probe

    Vince McMahon paid $17 million to WWE to cover the costs of a misconduct investigation into him, which sparked his short-lived retirement. The Hollywood Reporter says the reimbursement was disclosed in a regulatory filing by the company that also noted McMahon has agreed to pay any other associated costs. McMahon was CEO when he was accused of making millions in hush money payments to make sexual assault allegations vanish. Earlier this year, he orchestrated a board-room coup to retake control of WWE.

