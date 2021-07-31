Vine Star Hayes Grier Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Man and Leaving Him With Brain Damage
VIOLENT ALTERCATION
Vine star Hayes Grier was arrested on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, after allegedly beating another man to a pulp, leaving the victim with brain damage and bruised ribs. The 21-year-old is said to have had multiple warrants out for his arrest, stemming from a violent altercation on Monday, TMZ reported.
Grier is accused of beating up William Markolf, leaving him with damage to his eye socket, bruised ribs, and even a serious head trauma that resulted in a loss of hearing, the warrant alleges. After the attack, Grier is accused of stealing Markolf’s $1,200 phone. The warrant didn’t specify what led to the fight, but Grier was charged with common law robbery, a felony conspiracy, and assault causing serious bodily injury. The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant was freed after posting $17,500 bail, according to the Charlotte Observer. Grier is the younger brother of fellow social media star Nash Grier, as well as North Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier.