CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FLOTUS

    Viola Davis to Portray Michelle Obama in Showtime’s ‘First Ladies’ Series

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    Viola Davis is set to star as former first lady Michelle Obama in a Showtime series exploring the first ladies’ side of the White House. The first season of First Ladies, set in the White House’s East Wing, will also depict the personal lives of first ladies Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford. Writer Aaron Cooley, known for the novels Four Seats: A Thriller of the Supreme Court and The Guns of Ridgewood, is responsible for the fast-tracked three script order from Showtime. Davis will also reportedly serve as an executive producer on the show. The Oscar-winning actress currently stars in the series How to Get Away with Murder on ABC, which begins its sixth and final season this fall.

    Read it at Deadline