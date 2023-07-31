Viola Davis Won’t Film ‘G20’ Movie—Even With Union’s Blessing

Read it at Los Angeles Times
The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA granted a waiver to the action flick G20 to film during its ongoing strike—but star Viola Davis says she isn’t getting in front of the camera. “I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” she said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, adding that the producers back her decision. Her opposition comes as the union’s decision to give waivers to some independent productions has been called into question by some in Hollywood.